2024 Renault Duster makes global debut with 4x4 and hybrid powertrain

Renault's sister brand, Dacia has officially unveiled the new Duster in Portugal. Yes, the Duster is no longer on sale in the Indian market but the manufacturer has been selling it for the past 13 years. It is expected that the new Duster will go on sale in the Indian market sometime in 2025.

All-New Duster is built on the CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.

The 2024 Duster comes with 4x4 Terrain Control with 5 driving modes - Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road and Eco. The 4x4 versions get a ground clearance of 217 mm with an approach angle of 31° and a departure angle of 36°.

The SUV now comes with a new 7-inch digital cluster and a new 10.1-inch central touchscreen. There is wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Arkamys 3D Sound System and navigation with real-time traffic data.

The 2024 Renault Duster is based on the Bigster concept.

Powering the 2024 Renault Duster are three engine options - Hybrid 140, TCe 130 and Eco-G 100. The four-cylinder, 1.6-litre petrol engine comes mated to two electric motors and an electric automatic gearbox. The petrol engine produces 92 bhp whereas one electric motor produces 48 bhp and the other motor is a high-voltage starter generator. The battery pack on offer is a 1.2 kWh unit that can be charged using brake regeneration. Moreover, the engine always starts on electric power.

Then there is a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that runs on Miller cycle with a 48V mild hybrid motor. The electric motor helps the combustion engine when the car starts or accelerates and this also helps in reducing average consumption. The regenerative braking system charges the 0.8 kWh battery. This powertrain will be offered with a 6-speed gearbox in the 4x2 and 4x4 versions.

Finally, there is the LPG option which runs on petrol as well. There are two tanks, one for petrol while the other one is for LPG. Both have a capacity of 50 litres. There is a button placed on the dashboard that changes the fuel type.

