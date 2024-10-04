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NISSAN Tekton Pearl White Colour

₹10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
3
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Tekton Pearl White Colour

Blade Silver
Flare Garnet Red
Indigo Blue
Moon Bow Gray
Onyx Black
Pearl White
Pearl white

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