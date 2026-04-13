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Renault Duster vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Kushaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Kushaq
BrandRenaultSkoda
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Duster Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 1001.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Ground Clearance
212 mm188 mm
Length
4343 mm4225 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2651 mm
Height
1701 mm1612 mm
Width
1815 mm1760 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
YesElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,00,18212,21,767
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,00010,69,000
RTO
1,04,9001,06,900
Insurance
45,78245,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,79626,260
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Benefits Up to Rs. 80,000/-...
Applicable on kushaqclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 12 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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