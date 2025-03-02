HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe On Road Price in Chandigarh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Front Let Side
1/1
2.03 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Chandigarh
AMG GLE Coupe Price in Chandigarh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 2.03 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus₹ 2.03 Crore
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Variant Wise Price List in Chandigarh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

53 4Matic Plus

₹2.03 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,85,00,000
RTO
10,36,667
Insurance
7,24,741
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chandigarh
2,02,61,908
EMI@4,35,507/mo
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Alternatives

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.35 - 1.98 Cr
Cayenne Coupe Price in Chandigarh
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
M4 CS Price in Chandigarh
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
M4 Competition Price in Chandigarh
BMW M8

BMW M8

2.15 Cr
M8 Price in Chandigarh
BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M

1.95 Cr
X5 M Price in Chandigarh
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.42 - 2 Cr
Cayenne Price in Chandigarh

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz News

Mercedes-Benz will continue to emphasise on ICE and hybrid powertrains instead of going all out for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz to keep V8 and V12 engines, AMG developing a new electrified V8 motor amid growing focus on EVs
2 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara, its first electric car, some time in March. The EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV among others in the compact electric SUV segment.
Maruti e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Cars expected to launch in India in March
28 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is set to receive a mid-cycle update in the form of a facelift and will debut in the first half of 2026.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift planned for 2026, next-gen model to offer EV variant
27 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Benz G580 is one of the most rugged electric vehicles offered by the carmaker.
Youtuber Sourav Joshi buys the electric Mercedes G Wagon. Here's what is special about the SUV
26 Feb 2025
Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolytes, the new battery that is being used in the Mercedes Benz EQS, uses such a polymer electrolyte in its place.
This Mercedes-Benz EQS can offer 1,000 km range on single charge. Here's how
25 Feb 2025
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus in Chandigarh is Rs. 2.03 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 10.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe in Chandigarh is Rs. 4.11 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus in Chandigarh are Rs. 7.25 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus in Chandigarh includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.85 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 10.37 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 7.25 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.03 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2025

BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

62.6 Lakhs
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.49 Cr
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025

6.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Mahindra XEV 4e

Mahindra XEV 4e

13 Lakhs Exp. Price
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
