AMG CLE 53PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED

MERCEDES-BENZ AMG CLE 53

₹1.35 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Get on road price
Check Offers

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 is priced at Rs. 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC Plus Coupe.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2999 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 rivals are BMW M4 Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Porsche Macan, Land Rover Defender, Audi Q8.

... Read More Read More Icon

AMG CLE 53 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2993.0 cc

AMG CLE 53: 2999.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 396.06 bhp

AMG CLE 53: 443.0 bhp

View all AMG CLE 53 Specs and Features

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with AMG CLE 53.
VS
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53
BMW M4 Competition
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Tap here to expand

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Alternatives

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check Offers
AMG CLE 53vsM4 Competition

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
Check Offers
AMG CLE 53vsAMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLS

1.32 - 1.37 Cr
Check Offers
AMG CLE 53vsGLS

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
Check Offers
AMG CLE 53vsMacan

Land Rover Defender

1.05 - 2.79 Cr
Check Offers
AMG CLE 53vsDefender

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
Check Offers
AMG CLE 53vsQ8

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 price starts at ₹ 1.35 Cr .
1 Variant Available
AMG CLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe₹1.35 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Images

1 images
View All AMG CLE 53 Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque560 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2999 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all AMG CLE 53 specs and features

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comparison with similar cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53
BMW M4 Competition
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Porsche Macan
Land Rover Defender
Audi Q8
Maserati Grecale
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
BMW X7
₹1.35 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.53 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.1 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.32 Cr*
Check Offers
₹96.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.05 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.17 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.31 Cr*
Check Offers
₹99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.28 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.3 Cr*
Check Offers
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Power
443 bhp
Power
503 bhp
Power
416 bhp
Power
362 bhp
Power
434 bhp
Power
626 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Power
362 bhp
Power
536 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Torque
560 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
620 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
858 Nm
Torque
700 Nm
Length
-
Length
4794 mm
Length
4792 mm
Length
5209 mm
Length
4726 mm
Length
4813 mm
Length
4995 mm
Length
4859 mm
Length
4924 mm
Length
5136 mm
Length
5181 mm
Height
-
Height
1393 mm
Height
1603 mm
Height
1823 mm
Height
1596 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1659 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1718 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
-
Width
1887 mm
Width
1920 mm
Width
2157 mm
Width
1927 mm
Width
2064 mm
Width
1995 mm
Width
1979 mm
Width
2157 mm
Width
1965 mm
Width
2000 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
545 litres
Boot Space
493 litres
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
1755 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
630 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
300 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewingAMG CLE 53 vs M4 CompetitionAMG CLE 53 vs AMG GLC43 CoupeAMG CLE 53 vs GLSAMG CLE 53 vs MacanAMG CLE 53 vs DefenderAMG CLE 53 vs Q8AMG CLE 53 vs GrecaleAMG CLE 53 vs GLEAMG CLE 53 vs EQS SUVAMG CLE 53 vs X7
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Global Star
Green Park, A-3, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
+91 - 9319292202
Silver Arrow Automobiles
50 – B, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
+91 - 9540200500
T & T Motors
Ga-2,Block B-1, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Excel Motors, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9654252588
See All Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 EMI

Select Variant:
4MATIC Plus Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 1.35 Cr*
Select Variant
4MATIC Plus Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.35 Cr*
EMI ₹240909.02/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Coupe Cars
Coupe Cars Above 1 Cr
Petrol Cars
Automatic Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 FAQs

Which is the top variant of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comes in a single variant which is the 4MATIC Plus Coupe providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.

What are the fuel options available for Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comes in petrol variant .

What are the key specifications of the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comes with 2999 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Volvo XC60

₹71.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

MG Cyberster

₹75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Renault Triber

₹6.3 - 9.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

MG M9 EV

₹69.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

₹46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Thar

₹11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.99 - 25.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53

₹80 - 1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details

Tata Sierra EV

₹25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Renault Kiger 2025

₹6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

VinFast VF7

₹60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Hyundai Palisade

₹50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew CarsMercedes-Benz CarsMercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53