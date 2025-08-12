Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 is priced at Rs. 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC Plus Coupe.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2999 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 rivals are BMW M4 Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Porsche Macan, Land Rover Defender, Audi Q8.