Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 is priced at Rs. 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC Plus Coupe.
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2999 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 rivals are BMW M4 Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Porsche Macan, Land Rover Defender, Audi Q8.
Category Average: 2993.0 cc
AMG CLE 53: 2999.0 cc
Category Average: 396.06 bhp
AMG CLE 53: 443.0 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|560 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2999 cc
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53
₹1.35 Cr*
₹1.53 Cr*
₹1.1 Cr*
₹1.32 Cr*
₹96.05 Lakhs*
₹1.05 Cr*
₹1.17 Cr*
₹1.31 Cr*
₹99 Lakhs*
₹1.28 Cr*
₹1.3 Cr*
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Power
443 bhp
Power
503 bhp
Power
416 bhp
Power
362 bhp
Power
434 bhp
Power
626 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Power
362 bhp
Power
536 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Torque
560 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
620 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
858 Nm
Torque
700 Nm
Length
-
Length
4794 mm
Length
4792 mm
Length
5209 mm
Length
4726 mm
Length
4813 mm
Length
4995 mm
Length
4859 mm
Length
4924 mm
Length
5136 mm
Length
5181 mm
Height
-
Height
1393 mm
Height
1603 mm
Height
1823 mm
Height
1596 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1659 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1718 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
-
Width
1887 mm
Width
1920 mm
Width
2157 mm
Width
1927 mm
Width
2064 mm
Width
1995 mm
Width
1979 mm
Width
2157 mm
Width
1965 mm
Width
2000 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
545 litres
Boot Space
493 litres
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
1755 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
630 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
300 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
