Mercedes-Benz India records best-ever H1 sales in 2026; AMG sales jump 50%

Mercedes-Benz India recorded its highest-ever first-half sales in 2026, retailing 9,768 vehicles between January and June. This represents a 9% increase over the 9,013 units sold during the same period in 2025. The carmaker also reported its best-ever second-quarter performance, with 4,637 vehicles retailed between April and June 2026. Sales during the quarter increased 10% from 4,238 units in Q2 2025.

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Top-end luxury models account for 28% of sales

Mercedes-Benz said demand for its top-end portfolio remained strong during the first half of the year. Sales in the segment increased by more than 20%, with these models accounting for 28% of the company’s total volumes in India.

The portfolio includes models such as the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach range, EQS SUV, V-Class and AMG models. Waiting periods for some vehicles in this category currently range from four months to as long as a year for models such as the AMG G 63.

The AMG range separately recorded 50% sales growth during H1 2026. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase E-Class remained the company’s highest-selling luxury car in India, with Mercedes-Benz also reporting demand for the E 450 variant.

Electric vehicle share reaches 14% in Q2

Battery electric vehicles accounted for 14% of Mercedes-Benz India’s total retail sales in Q2 2026, double the earlier penetration level cited by the company. Growth was supported by the new CLA BEV and the EQS SUV.

The CLA BEV was sold out within days of its market introduction, according to Mercedes-Benz, with waiting periods currently extending to five or six months. The EQS SUV remained the company’s highest-selling electric model in India.

Electric vehicles also represented 25% of sales within the Top-End Luxury category during H1 2026. Sales of top-end BEVs priced above ₹1.4 crore increased 85% in Q2. The Entry Luxury segment, which includes models such as the CLA BEV and GLA SUV, posted 29% growth in Q2 2026.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric secures 5-star rating at Green NCAP

Five new luxury outlets planned

Mercedes-Benz India also plans to expand its retail footprint during the second half of 2026. The company added six touchpoints across Bengaluru, Bhopal, Raipur, Goa and Visakhapatnam in H1. Five new outlets are planned in Q3, including an entry into Varanasi. Further expansion is expected across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad during H2 2026. Mercedes-Benz franchise partners are expected to invest more than ₹450 crore in network expansion over the next two years.

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