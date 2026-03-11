PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1.4 Cr* Onwards
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has officially returned to the Indian market in 2026, redefining the luxury MPV segment with a blend of business-class comfort and advanced German engineering. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM, the latest V-Class model is now locally manufactured at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune, ensuring a tailored experience for Indian road conditions.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2026 Price in India

The 2026 V-Class is offered at an introductory price that reflects its premium positioning and extensive feature list.

VariantEngine TypePrice (Ex-Showroom)
V-Class 3002.0L Turbo Petrol 1.40 Crore
V-Class 300d2.0L Turbo Diesel 1.40 Crore

Note: Prices are introductory. Bookings are open with a token amount of 5 lakh.

Performance and Drivetrain

The 2026 model introduces a petrol powertrain for the first time in India, alongside a highly efficient diesel unit. Both engines are mated to a smooth 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

  • V-Class 300 (Petrol): Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generating 231 hp, supplemented by a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds an extra 20 hp for improved acceleration and efficiency.
  • V-Class 300d (Diesel): A 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 237 hp and a massive 500 Nm of torque, ideal for long-distance highway cruising.
  • Airmatic Suspension: Standard across all variants, this adaptive air suspension system automatically adjusts to road conditions and can raise the vehicle by 25mm to tackle high speed breakers.

Exterior Design and Dimensions

The 2026 V-Class arrives in the Extra Long Wheelbase (ELWB) avatar as standard, featuring the sporty AMG Line exterior package.

  • Length: 5,370 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,430 mm (The longest in the Mercedes-Benz India lineup)
  • Front Profile: Redesigned U-shaped radiator grille with the Mercedes-Benz star pattern, flanked by Multibeam LED headlights.
  • Wheels: 18-inch dual-tone AMG alloy wheels.
  • Rear: Upright tailgate with a split-opening rear window for easy access to the luggage area in tight parking spots.

Luxury Interior and Seating Comfort

The cabin of the 2026 V-Class is designed as a mobile lounge, focusing on the "First-Class" experience for rear passengers.

  • Seating Layout: Available in a chauffeur-focused four-seat layout or a versatile six-seat configuration.
  • First-Class Seats: The second row features individual captain seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. These seats also include extendable calf supports and a deep recline feature.
  • Technology: A unified dashboard featuring twin 12.3-inch displays—one for the digital instrument cluster and one for the MBUX infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Audio: 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system for an immersive acoustic experience.
  • Privacy: Manual sun blinds and 30 percent tinted glass come standard to ensure passenger privacy while maintaining legal compliance.

Safety Features

Safety remains a priority with a 5-star Euro NCAP rating and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.

  • Airbags: 7-airbag system including a center airbag.
  • ADAS (Level 2): Includes Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (Adaptive Cruise Control).
  • Monitoring: 360-degree camera and a driver-monitoring system with a dedicated camera to detect fatigue.
  • Stability: Crosswind Assist and Hill-Start Assist come standard.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1950 - 1999 cc
  • Power iconPower
    228 - 233 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid/ Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    5010 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2486 kg
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Variants

Mercedes-Benz V-Class price starts at ₹ 1.4 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz V-Class's top variant is V 300 d Diesel 1.9L Automatic.
V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic
₹1.4 Cr*
1999 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
V-Class V 300 d Diesel 1.9L Automatic
₹1.4 Cr*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Mar 2026
Mercedes-Benz unveils the VLE, an electric luxury van designed for comfort, versatility, and advanced technology, accommodating up to eight passengers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
Mercedes-Benz reintroduces the V-Class luxury MPV in India, priced at ₹1.40 crore, featuring premium comfort and performance.Read Full Story
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Images

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Image 1
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Image 2
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Image 3
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Image 4

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Colours

Mercedes-Benz V-Class is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Alpine Grey
High Tech Silver
Obsidian Black
Odalite Blue
Rock Crystal White
Alpine grey

Mercedes-Benz V-Class User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.6Safety
4.4Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
True executive class
I bought this for my corporate business and it’s a hit with clients. The rear cabin is just unmatched in terms of legroom and tech features. It’s a proper business class experience on wheels. Mercedes at its best.
By: Sameer Khan (Mar 5, 2026)
Comfort meets style
The cabin is super premium and the ventilated seats work great in our summers. The sliding doors are very practical for kids. It’s a bit big for my daily run to the grocery store, but otherwise, it's a perfect car.
By: Pooja Sharma (Mar 5, 2026)
Tech is fantastic
Love the new MBUX screens and the interface is snappy. The safety features give real peace of mind. It feels a bit pricey, but considering the luxury and the space you get, it’s a reasonable tradeoff for families.
By: Neha Gupta (Mar 5, 2026)
Smooth long drives
Took this for a weekend trip with 6 adults and no one complained about space. The engine is punchy and handles highway speeds with ease. Build quality is typical Mercedes—sturdy and premium. A solid 4-star buy.
By: Manoj Pillai (Mar 5, 2026)
Best MPV for India
Finally, a luxury van that gets Indian roads. The air suspension is a game changer for ride quality. It handles bumps so smoothly. It’s huge but the 360-degree camera makes parking manageable. Highly recommended.
By: Rohan Verma (Mar 5, 2026)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Related News

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Specifications and Features

Body TypeMPV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1950-1999 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric-Petrol) ,Diesel
View all V-Class specs and features

