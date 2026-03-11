Mercedes-Benz V-Class Key Specs
- Engine1950 - 1999 cc
- Power228 - 233 bhp
- FuelHybrid/ Diesel
- Boot Space5010 litres
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight2486 kg
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has officially returned to the Indian market in 2026, redefining the luxury MPV segment with a blend of business-class comfort and advanced German engineering. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM, the latest V-Class model is now locally manufactured at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune, ensuring a tailored experience for Indian road conditions.
The 2026 V-Class is offered at an introductory price that reflects its premium positioning and extensive feature list.
|Variant
|Engine Type
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|V-Class 300
|2.0L Turbo Petrol
|₹1.40 Crore
|V-Class 300d
|2.0L Turbo Diesel
|₹1.40 Crore
Note: Prices are introductory. Bookings are open with a token amount of ₹5 lakh.
The 2026 model introduces a petrol powertrain for the first time in India, alongside a highly efficient diesel unit. Both engines are mated to a smooth 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.
The 2026 V-Class arrives in the Extra Long Wheelbase (ELWB) avatar as standard, featuring the sporty AMG Line exterior package.
The cabin of the 2026 V-Class is designed as a mobile lounge, focusing on the "First-Class" experience for rear passengers.
Safety remains a priority with a 5-star Euro NCAP rating and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Body Type
|MPV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1950-1999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric-Petrol) ,Diesel
