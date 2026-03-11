The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has officially returned to the Indian market in 2026, redefining the luxury MPV segment with a blend of business-class comfort and advanced German engineering. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM, the latest V-Class model is now locally manufactured at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune, ensuring a tailored experience for Indian road conditions.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2026 Price in India

The 2026 V-Class is offered at an introductory price that reflects its premium positioning and extensive feature list.

Variant Engine Type Price (Ex-Showroom) V-Class 300 2.0L Turbo Petrol ₹ 1.40 Crore V-Class 300d 2.0L Turbo Diesel ₹ 1.40 Crore

Note: Prices are introductory. Bookings are open with a token amount of ₹5 lakh.

Performance and Drivetrain

The 2026 model introduces a petrol powertrain for the first time in India, alongside a highly efficient diesel unit. Both engines are mated to a smooth 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

V-Class 300 (Petrol): Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generating 231 hp, supplemented by a 48V mild-hybrid system that adds an extra 20 hp for improved acceleration and efficiency.

V-Class 300d (Diesel): A 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 237 hp and a massive 500 Nm of torque, ideal for long-distance highway cruising.

A 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 237 hp and a massive 500 Nm of torque, ideal for long-distance highway cruising. Airmatic Suspension: Standard across all variants, this adaptive air suspension system automatically adjusts to road conditions and can raise the vehicle by 25mm to tackle high speed breakers.

Exterior Design and Dimensions

The 2026 V-Class arrives in the Extra Long Wheelbase (ELWB) avatar as standard, featuring the sporty AMG Line exterior package.

Length: 5,370 mm

5,370 mm Wheelbase: 3,430 mm (The longest in the Mercedes-Benz India lineup)

3,430 mm (The longest in the Mercedes-Benz India lineup) Front Profile: Redesigned U-shaped radiator grille with the Mercedes-Benz star pattern, flanked by Multibeam LED headlights.

Redesigned U-shaped radiator grille with the Mercedes-Benz star pattern, flanked by Multibeam LED headlights. Wheels: 18-inch dual-tone AMG alloy wheels.

18-inch dual-tone AMG alloy wheels. Rear: Upright tailgate with a split-opening rear window for easy access to the luggage area in tight parking spots.

Luxury Interior and Seating Comfort

The cabin of the 2026 V-Class is designed as a mobile lounge, focusing on the "First-Class" experience for rear passengers.

Seating Layout: Available in a chauffeur-focused four-seat layout or a versatile six-seat configuration.

Available in a chauffeur-focused four-seat layout or a versatile six-seat configuration. First-Class Seats: The second row features individual captain seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. These seats also include extendable calf supports and a deep recline feature.

The second row features individual captain seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. These seats also include extendable calf supports and a deep recline feature. Technology: A unified dashboard featuring twin 12.3-inch displays—one for the digital instrument cluster and one for the MBUX infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A unified dashboard featuring twin 12.3-inch displays—one for the digital instrument cluster and one for the MBUX infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Audio: 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system for an immersive acoustic experience.

15-speaker Burmester surround sound system for an immersive acoustic experience. Privacy: Manual sun blinds and 30 percent tinted glass come standard to ensure passenger privacy while maintaining legal compliance.

Safety Features

Safety remains a priority with a 5-star Euro NCAP rating and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.