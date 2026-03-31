Hardik Pandya buys new Mercedes V-Class for girlfriend Mahika Sharma

Luxury MPVs are no longer as niche as they once were in India. With more buyers prioritising comfort over driving engagement. Vehicles like the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class are starting to find a clearer audience. The spotlight recently turned to the category after popular cricket player Hardik Pandya took delivery of the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, reportedly becoming its first owner in the country.

The news broke through images posted on Instagram, a social media platform. Priced at ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the V-Class enters a niche, but expanding space that includes models like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM. These vehicles are increasingly being chosen by high-net-worth individuals who prioritise rear-seat comfort over outright driving performance.

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Why luxury MPVs appeal to buyers

Unlike traditional luxury sedans or SUVs, MPVs in this segment are built around the rear passenger experience. They offer lounge-like seating, generous cabin space, and features designed for long-distance comfort.

For many buyers, especially business owners and celebrities, these vehicles double as mobile workspaces or relaxation zones. The emphasis is on being driven around rather than driving.

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The latest V-Class underlines this approach with a cabin designed primarily for occupants in the second row. Available in four- and six-seat layouts, it offers electrically adjustable lounge seats with functions such as massage, ventilation, heating, and reclining.

In the six-seat configuration, even third-row passengers benefit from ventilated seating, a feature not commonly found in many vehicles. This makes it more usable for larger groups without compromising comfort.

Other features include three-zone climate control, dual 12.3-inch digital displays, a Burmester sound system, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Safety equipment includes seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

Mercedes V-Class: Dimensions and exterior

The India-spec V-Class is offered only in its longest 3,430 mm wheelbase form, making it the longest Mercedes-Benz currently on sale in the country. This extended length directly translates to increased legroom and cabin flexibility.

Externally, the model adopts updated styling with a prominent grille, AMG Line elements, and multi-beam LED headlamps, balancing a formal look with subtle sportiness.

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Mercedes V-Class: Performance

Despite their size, luxury MPVs like the V-Class are designed to be easy to drive. It is offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 237 bhp and a petrol option delivering 231 bhp with mild-hybrid support, both paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

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