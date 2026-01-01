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Mercedes-Benz V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.64 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz V-Class Key Specs
Engine1999 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all V-Class specs and features

V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic

V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic Prices

The V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic, equipped with a M254 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, is listed at ₹1.64 Crore (ex-showroom).

V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic Mileage

All variants of the V-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic Colours

The V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic is available in 5 colour options: Alpine Grey, High Tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Odalite Blue, Rock Crystal White.

V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic Engine and Transmission

The V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic is powered by a 1999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears. This unit makes 228 bhp (Max Power), 20 bhp (Generator Motor) and 500 Nm of torque.

V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic Specs & Features

The V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic has Check Vehicle Status via App, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Find My Car, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Central Locking.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic Price

V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,00,000
RTO
18,04,000
Insurance
5,71,326
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,75,826
EMI@3,51,980/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M254
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp (Max Power), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Front Tyres
18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5370 mm
Wheelbase
3430 mm
Height
1880 mm
Kerb Weight
2486 kg
Width
1928 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Bootspace
5010 L (measured up to the roof) –(rear seats folded)
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
6 Cupholders in Front, Second & Third Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
50:50:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic EMI
EMI3,16,782 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,47,38,243
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,47,38,243
Interest Amount
42,68,697
Payable Amount
1,90,06,940

Mercedes-Benz V-Class other Variants

V-Class V 300 d Diesel 1.9L Automatic

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,00,000
RTO
18,04,000
Insurance
5,71,326
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,75,826
EMI@3,51,980/mo
Add to Compare
Close

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