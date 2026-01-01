|Engine
|1999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic, equipped with a M254 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, is listed at ₹1.64 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the V-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic is available in 5 colour options: Alpine Grey, High Tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Odalite Blue, Rock Crystal White.
The V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic is powered by a 1999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears. This unit makes 228 bhp (Max Power), 20 bhp (Generator Motor) and 500 Nm of torque.
The V-Class V 300 Mild Hybrid Electric Petrol 2.0L Automatic has Check Vehicle Status via App, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Find My Car, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Central Locking.