HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Fronx On Road Price in Deoghar

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Left Side
1/16
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Side View Left
2/16
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear Left View
3/16
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear View
4/16
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Fog Lamp
5/16
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Headlight
View all Images
6/16
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.45 - 14.67 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Deoghar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Fronx Price in Deoghar

Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Deoghar starts from Rs. 8.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 9.93 Lakhs in Deoghar. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT₹ 8.54 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT₹ 9.49 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG₹ 9.61 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT₹ 9.93 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variant Wise Price List in Deoghar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,51,448
RTO
72,285
Insurance
29,430
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ranchi
(Price not available in Deoghar)
8,53,663
EMI@18,349/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Delta 1.2L MT
₹9.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Sigma 1.2 CNG
₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
Delta Plus 1.2L MT
₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Magnite Price in Deoghar
Citroen Aircross

Citroen Aircross

8.49 - 12.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aircross Price in Deoghar
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6.13 - 10 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Punch Price in Deoghar
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Exter Price in Deoghar
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bolero Price in Deoghar

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

The Nexon iCNG provides approximately 321 litres of boot space, while the Fronx CNG offers around 308 litres.
Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Which CNG SUV is best for you
1 Oct 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the top sellers for the automaker
Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses the 2 lakh sales milestone in 17 months since launch
21 Sept 2024
The Japanese-spec Suzuki Fronx packs more equipment than the India-spec model including the addition of ADAS, AWD and revised interior
Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Fronx to get ADAS, AWD in Japan
22 Aug 2024
The made-in-India Fronx is the first Maruti Suzuki SUV to be launched in Japan, marking a huge milestone for the brand's Indian arm
Maruti Suzuki begins exports of made-in-India Fronx coupe SUV to Japan
13 Aug 2024
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter CNG SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the latest small SUV in India to get CNG powertrain after its rivals Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Which CNG SUV offers best mileage?
19 Jul 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Videos

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
11 Jun 2024
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

63.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

50 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details