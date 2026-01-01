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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Delta

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16.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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e Vitara Delta

e Vitara Delta Prices

The e Vitara Delta, featuring a 49 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 440 km, is priced at ₹16.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

e Vitara Delta Range

The e Vitara Delta delivers a claimed single-charge range of 440 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

e Vitara Delta Colours

The e Vitara Delta is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver With Bluish Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Land Breeze Green With Bluish Black Roof, Bluish Black, Arctic White Pearl With Bluish Black Pearl, Nexa Blue, Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red With Bluish Black Roof.

e Vitara Delta Battery & Range

The e Vitara Delta is powered by a 49 kWh battery pack that allows for 440 km of claimed range per charge.

e Vitara Delta vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the e Vitara Delta include the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.

e Vitara Delta Specs & Features

The e Vitara Delta has Check Vehicle Status via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Tow Away Alert, Geo-fence, Find My Car and Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Delta Price

e Vitara Delta

₹16.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
71,183
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,86,683
EMI@36,253/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Delta Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
49 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
440 km
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
142 bhp, 193 Nm
Battery Type
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 49 kWh
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4275 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1640 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Location Based Services
Valet Mode
Geo-fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Delta EMI
EMI32,628 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,18,014
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,18,014
Interest Amount
4,39,669
Payable Amount
19,57,683

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara other Variants

e Vitara Delta With BaaS

₹11.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
52,782
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,64,282
EMI@25,025/mo
Add to Compare
Close

e Vitara Zeta

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

e Vitara Alpha

₹20.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,80,668
EMI@44,722/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

e Vitara Alpha Dual Tone

₹21.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,01,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,977
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,03,477
EMI@45,212/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Alternatives

VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

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e VitaravsVF6
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs
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Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
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Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
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e VitaravsXUV 400 EV
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs
+3
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e VitaravsCreta EV

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