The e Vitara Delta, featuring a 49 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 440 km, is priced at ₹16.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The e Vitara Delta delivers a claimed single-charge range of 440 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The e Vitara Delta is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver With Bluish Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Land Breeze Green With Bluish Black Roof, Bluish Black, Arctic White Pearl With Bluish Black Pearl, Nexa Blue, Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red With Bluish Black Roof.
The e Vitara Delta is powered by a 49 kWh battery pack that allows for 440 km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the e Vitara Delta include the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.
The e Vitara Delta has Check Vehicle Status via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Tow Away Alert, Geo-fence, Find My Car and Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App.