What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Pudukkottai? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pudukkottai is Rs. 22.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pudukkottai? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pudukkottai amount to Rs. 13,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pudukkottai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pudukkottai is Rs. 46,574.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pudukkottai? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pudukkottai are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.