What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Thanjavur? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thanjavur is Rs. 22.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thanjavur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thanjavur amount to Rs. 13,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thanjavur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thanjavur is Rs. 46,574.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thanjavur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thanjavur are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.