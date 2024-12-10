What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Palakkad? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Palakkad is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Palakkad? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Palakkad amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Palakkad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Palakkad is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Palakkad? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Palakkad are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.