What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Thrissur? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thrissur is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thrissur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thrissur amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thrissur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thrissur is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thrissur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thrissur are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.