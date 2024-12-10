What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Bijapur? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bijapur is Rs. 22.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bijapur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bijapur amount to Rs. 13,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bijapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bijapur is Rs. 46,563.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bijapur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bijapur are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.