What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Solapur? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Solapur is Rs. 22.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Solapur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Solapur amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Solapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Solapur is Rs. 46,548.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Solapur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Solapur are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.