Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price in Gonda

14.33 - 16.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gonda
Marazzo Price in Gonda

Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Gonda starts from Rs. 14.33 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 15.70 Lakhs in Gonda. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR₹ 14.33 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR₹ 14.33 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR₹ 15.61 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR₹ 15.70 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo Variant Wise Price List in Gonda

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
M2 8 STR
₹14.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,42,157
RTO
1,32,216
Insurance
58,456
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Gonda
14,33,329
EMI@30,808/mo
M2 7 STR
₹14.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹15.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹15.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Marazzo News

Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.
Mahindra XUV.e8 to BE.05: 4 Mahindra EVs to launch before October 2026
23 Feb 2024
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 diesel-MT
Mahindra Scorpio-N gains new Z8 Select variant, priced from 16.99 lakh
22 Feb 2024
A video posted by @rajeshhimalayan shows a camouflaged Thar five-door struggling to navigate a muddy sideroad
Watch: Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud
22 Feb 2024
One of the major product unveiling from Mahindra in 2023 was the Global Pik Up, which is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the automaker's Scorpio-N SUV that has witnessed pretty good response since launch. Despite the automaker's presence in the pickup truck segment with Scorpio pickup, it has never been highlighted so far. However, Mahindra is aiming big with the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra Scorpio X trademark filed, could be for upcoming pick-up truck
20 Feb 2024
View all
Mahindra Videos

Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Marazzo FAQs

The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,33,329 in Gonda.
The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 1,32,216 in Gonda.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR in Gonda is Rs 58,456.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Gonda: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,42,157, RTO - Rs. 1,32,216, Insurance - Rs. 58,456, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,33,329.
The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 15,70,022 on the road in Gonda.
Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Gonda starts at Rs. 14,33,329 and rises to Rs. 15,70,022. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Gonda will be Rs. 29,063. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

