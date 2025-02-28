What is the on-road price of Kia Syros in Coorg? The on-road price of Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Coorg is Rs. 21.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Syros in Coorg? The RTO charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Coorg amount to Rs. 3.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia Syros in Coorg? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia Syros in Coorg is Rs. 21,817.

What are the insurance charges for Kia Syros in Coorg? The insurance charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Coorg are Rs. 78,259, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.