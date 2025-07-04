Kia Sorento: Overview

The Kia Sorento is a mid-size SUV that combines versatility with a range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants. It offers seating for up to seven occupants, making it suitable for families and those requiring additional passenger capacity. The SUV's design features a bold front grille, LED lighting, and a spacious interior with modern infotainment systems. While the exact launch date for the Indian market has not been confirmed, the Sorento has been showcased to gauge customer interest.

Kia Sorento: Price

The Sorento is expected to launch with a price of ₹25 - 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sorento: Launch Date

The Kia Sorento launch date has not been officially announced.

Kia Sorento: Specs & Features

Internationally, the Kia Sorento is available with multiple powertrain options. These include a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 191 horsepower, a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 281 horsepower, a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid system generating 227 horsepower, and a plug-in hybrid variant offering 261 horsepower.

Transmission options comprise an 8-speed automatic and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the engine choice. The Sorento is offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

The Sorento's interior is designed to provide comfort and functionality. It features a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and optional amenities such as ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

The cabin layout includes three rows of seating, with the second-row seats capable of sliding and reclining to facilitate access to the third row. Additional features may include multiple USB-C charging ports and a hands-free power liftgate.

Kia Sorento: Rivals

Hyundai Tucson, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Tucson 2025, Maruti Suzuki Invicto and BYD eMAX 7 are set to be the major rivals to the Sorento.