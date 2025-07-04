SorentoUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNewsVideos
Kia Sorento Front Left Side
UPCOMING

KIA Sorento

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

4.8
4 Opinions
₹25 - 30 Lakhs*Expected price
Sorento Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc

Sorento: 3298.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.97 kmpl

Sorento: 16.5 kmpl

Kia Sorento Latest Updates

Kia Sorento: Overview

The Kia Sorento is a mid-size SUV that combines versatility with a range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants. It offers seating for up to seven occupants, making it suitable for families and those requiring additional passenger capacity. The SUV's design features a bold front grille, LED lighting, and a spacious interior with modern infotainment systems. While the exact launch date for the Indian market has not been confirmed, the Sorento has been showcased to gauge customer interest.

Kia Sorento: Price

The Sorento is expected to launch with a price of 25 - 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sorento: Launch Date

The Kia Sorento launch date has not been officially announced.

Kia Sorento: Specs & Features

Internationally, the Kia Sorento is available with multiple powertrain options. These include a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 191 horsepower, a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 281 horsepower, a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid system generating 227 horsepower, and a plug-in hybrid variant offering 261 horsepower.

Transmission options comprise an 8-speed automatic and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the engine choice. The Sorento is offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

The Sorento's interior is designed to provide comfort and functionality. It features a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and optional amenities such as ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

The cabin layout includes three rows of seating, with the second-row seats capable of sliding and reclining to facilitate access to the third row. Additional features may include multiple USB-C charging ports and a hands-free power liftgate.

Kia Sorento: Rivals

Hyundai Tucson, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Tucson 2025, Maruti Suzuki Invicto and BYD eMAX 7 are set to be the major rivals to the Sorento.

Kia Sorento Alternatives

Hyundai Tucson

29.27 - 36.04 Lakhs
BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
UPCOMING

Hyundai Tucson 2025

30 Lakhs Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

25.51 - 29.22 Lakhs
BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 30.5 Lakhs
Kia Sorento Images

1 images
Kia Sorento Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Mileage16.5 kmpl
Engine3298.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Kia Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Frontier Automobiles
Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 9873943152
Jayanti Kia
Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290070428
Jayanti Kia
Mohan Cooperative Area, B1/A9, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7290027386
Lohia Kia
B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 8929294444
Sparsh Kia
A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7428380700
Allied Kia
Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 8047363017
Kia Sorento Videos

9 Jul 2020

Popular Kia Cars

Kia Sorento User Opinions & Ratings

4.75
4 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
3
An Amazing Beast
Amazing car looks-wise, such a beastly appearance they have created with this model. The features are great, and the design is just amazing. Already a fan, haha! Plus, it offers amazing space inside the car. Love what they have created.By: Yamini (Dec 25, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Perfect and lovely Kia Sorento.
Look wise and mileage according company so good luxury car with stylish interior I am glad and by to this .By: Atyendra Mathur (Jul 19, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Best SUV car
Awesome specs and space. Just a perfect SUV for family. Stylish and feature full. The new Sorento looks premium and classy. ??By: Samiran Ball (Jul 7, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
perfect highway cruiser with best looks.
Good looks and engine is very strong. Features make best car. Perfect highway cruiser with best looks.By: Ramesh Godara (May 28, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Kia Sorento FAQs

What is the expected price of Kia Sorento?

The Kia Sorento is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 25-30 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Kia Sorento?

The Kia Sorento is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 3298.0 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Kia Sorento?

The Kia Sorento features a 3298.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 16.5 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Kia Sorento?

The Kia Sorento faces competition from the likes of Hyundai Tucson and BYD Atto 3 in the 3298.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What mileage can I expect from Kia Sorento?

The Kia Sorento offers a mileage of 16.5 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

