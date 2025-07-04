Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc
Sorento: 3298.0 cc
Category Average: 17.97 kmpl
Sorento: 16.5 kmpl
The Kia Sorento is a mid-size SUV that combines versatility with a range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants. It offers seating for up to seven occupants, making it suitable for families and those requiring additional passenger capacity. The SUV's design features a bold front grille, LED lighting, and a spacious interior with modern infotainment systems. While the exact launch date for the Indian market has not been confirmed, the Sorento has been showcased to gauge customer interest.
The Sorento is expected to launch with a price of ₹25 - 30 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia Sorento launch date has not been officially announced.
Internationally, the Kia Sorento is available with multiple powertrain options. These include a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 191 horsepower, a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 281 horsepower, a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid system generating 227 horsepower, and a plug-in hybrid variant offering 261 horsepower.
Transmission options comprise an 8-speed automatic and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the engine choice. The Sorento is offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.
The Sorento's interior is designed to provide comfort and functionality. It features a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and optional amenities such as ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.
The cabin layout includes three rows of seating, with the second-row seats capable of sliding and reclining to facilitate access to the third row. Additional features may include multiple USB-C charging ports and a hands-free power liftgate.
Hyundai Tucson, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Tucson 2025, Maruti Suzuki Invicto and BYD eMAX 7 are set to be the major rivals to the Sorento.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|Engine
|3298.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
