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Kia Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
40.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kia Sorento Key Specs
Engine1598 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Sorento specs and features

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Prices

The Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR, equipped with a Smartstream 1.6L Turbo GDi Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹40.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Mileage

All variants of the Sorento offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Colours

The Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR is available in 6 colour options: Cityscape Green, Interstellar Grey, Midnight Black, Mineral Blue, Volcanic Sand, White Pearl.

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Engine and Transmission

The Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR is powered by a 1598 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 177 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Max Power), 64 bhp (Motor) and 265 Nm @ 1500-4500 rpm (Max Torque), 264 Nm (Engine) of torque.

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sorento's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs or the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹34.53 Lakhs - 37.71 Lakhs.

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Specs & Features

The Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Rain-sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Emergency Call Button, Parking Sensors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Kia Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Price

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹40.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,19,000
RTO
3,80,900
Insurance
1,67,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,67,554
EMI@87,428/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream 1.6L Turbo GDi Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
265 Nm @ 1500-4500 rpm (Max Torque), 264 Nm (Engine)
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Max Power), 64 bhp (Motor)
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1598 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (135/80R18)
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut & stabilizer
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4815 mm
Wheelbase
2820 mm
Height
1900 mm
Width
1785 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
67 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco/ Normal/ Sport
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR EMI
EMI78,685 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
36,60,798
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
36,60,798
Interest Amount
10,60,292
Payable Amount
47,21,090

Kia Sorento other Variants

Sorento HTE 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹33.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
27,99,000
RTO
3,65,875
Insurance
1,39,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,04,764
EMI@71,032/mo
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Close

Sorento HTE(O) 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹34.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
29,49,000
RTO
3,84,625
Insurance
1,45,173
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,79,298
EMI@74,784/mo
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Sorento HTE(O) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹35.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,99,000
RTO
3,38,900
Insurance
1,50,958
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,89,358
EMI@77,149/mo
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Sorento HTK 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹38.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
32,49,000
RTO
4,35,125
Insurance
1,56,742
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,41,367
EMI@82,566/mo
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Sorento HTK 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹38.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
32,69,000
RTO
4,37,625
Insurance
1,57,513
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,64,638
EMI@83,066/mo
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Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹39.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,49,000
RTO
4,47,625
Insurance
1,60,598
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,57,723
EMI@85,067/mo
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Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹39.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,69,000
RTO
4,50,125
Insurance
1,61,370
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,80,995
EMI@85,567/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTK(A) Black Line 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹39.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,69,000
RTO
4,50,125
Insurance
1,61,370
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,80,995
EMI@85,567/mo
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Sorento HTK(A) Black Line 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹40.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,89,000
RTO
4,52,625
Insurance
1,62,141
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,04,266
EMI@86,067/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTK 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹39.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,99,000
RTO
3,68,900
Insurance
1,62,526
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,30,926
EMI@84,491/mo
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Sorento HTK 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹39.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
34,19,000
RTO
3,70,900
Insurance
1,63,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,53,698
EMI@84,980/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹40.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,99,000
RTO
3,78,900
Insurance
1,66,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,44,783
EMI@86,938/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTK(A) Black Line 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹40.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,19,000
RTO
3,80,900
Insurance
1,67,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,67,554
EMI@87,428/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTK(A) Black Line 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹40.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,39,000
RTO
3,82,900
Insurance
1,67,925
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,90,325
EMI@87,917/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹44.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,49,000
RTO
4,97,625
Insurance
1,76,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,23,148
EMI@95,071/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹44.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,69,000
RTO
5,00,125
Insurance
1,76,795
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,46,420
EMI@95,571/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹44.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,69,000
RTO
5,00,125
Insurance
1,76,795
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,46,420
EMI@95,571/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹44.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,69,000
RTO
5,00,125
Insurance
1,76,795
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,46,420
EMI@95,571/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹44.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,89,000
RTO
5,02,625
Insurance
1,77,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,69,691
EMI@96,071/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹45.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,49,000
RTO
5,10,125
Insurance
1,79,880
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,39,505
EMI@97,572/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹45.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,69,000
RTO
5,12,625
Insurance
1,80,651
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,62,776
EMI@98,072/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTE 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,99,000
RTO
4,18,900
Insurance
1,81,808
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,00,208
EMI@96,727/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTX AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,99,000
RTO
4,18,900
Insurance
1,81,808
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,00,208
EMI@96,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹45.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,19,000
RTO
4,20,900
Insurance
1,82,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,22,979
EMI@97,216/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹45.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,19,000
RTO
4,20,900
Insurance
1,82,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,22,979
EMI@97,216/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹45.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,39,000
RTO
4,22,900
Insurance
1,83,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,45,750
EMI@97,706/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹46.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,99,000
RTO
4,28,900
Insurance
1,85,664
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,14,064
EMI@99,174/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹46.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,19,000
RTO
4,30,900
Insurance
1,86,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,36,835
EMI@99,664/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹46.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,19,000
RTO
4,30,900
Insurance
1,86,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,36,835
EMI@99,664/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹46.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,39,000
RTO
4,32,900
Insurance
1,87,206
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,59,606
EMI@1,00,153/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Sorento Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

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SorentovsFortuner
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SorentovsMeridian
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