Kia Sorento deliveries begin

Kia India has commenced deliveries of the much-awaited Sorento SUV in the country. The new three-row SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹27.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to ₹40.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sorento is also Kia India's first hybrid model, marking an important addition to the carmaker's India portfolio.

Production of the India-spec Sorento had already commenced at Kia's manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Pre-bookings for the SUV are also open, with customers able to reserve the vehicle for a token amount of ₹25,000.

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Kia Sorento gets premium, SUV-inspired styling

The new Kia Sorento follows the brand's latest global design language and gets a bold, upright stance with boxy and muscular proportions. The SUV is available in eight exterior colour options: Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Dark Gun Metal, Ivory Silver and Magma Red.

Key exterior elements include vertically stacked LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector units and automatic light control. It also features Kia's gloss-black 'Tiger Nose' grille, an ADAS sensor mounted on the lower air dam, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna and a rear spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp.

At the rear, the Sorento gets wraparound LED tail-lights, while the SUV rides on large 19-inch alloy wheels. Contrast-coloured skid plates further add to its rugged appearance.

Spacious cabin with six- and seven-seat layouts

Inside, the Kia Sorento gets a premium cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and two interior theme options, depending on the variant. Buyers can choose between six- and seven-seat configurations.

The dashboard features a dual-screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Kia has also retained a mix of physical buttons alongside the touchscreen, aiming to make frequently used functions easier to operate.

One of the biggest highlights is Kia AI, a generative artificial intelligence-based technology that makes its India debut with the Sorento.

Other notable features include a panoramic sunroof, a four-spoke steering wheel with multiple controls, an auto-dimming IRVM, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, second-row sunshades and comfort headrests, and a smart powered tailgate with an anti-pinch function.

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Kia Sorento gets extensive safety tech

The new Sorento also gets a long list of safety and driver assistance features. The SUV comes with 10 airbags, 12 parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

It also gets a Level 2 ADAS suite with 30 autonomous safety functions. Other safety and convenience features include hill descent control, remote smart parking assist and remote app-based immobilisation.

Petrol-hybrid and diesel powertrains

Kia offers the Sorento with two powertrain options in India. The first is a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid setup. The petrol engine produces 80 PS and 265 Nm, while the electric motor develops 65 PS. This powertrain is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The second option is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 193 PS and 442 Nm. The diesel powertrain comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

An all-wheel-drive configuration is also available, adding to the Sorento's appeal for buyers looking for a larger SUV with more versatile capability.

Kia Sorento rivals Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron

With the Sorento now reaching customers, Kia enters a highly competitive premium SUV space in India. Its rivals include the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

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