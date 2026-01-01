|Engine
|2151 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR, equipped with a Smartstream D2.2L DCT and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹44.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sorento offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR is available in 6 colour options: Cityscape Green, Interstellar Grey, Midnight Black, Mineral Blue, Volcanic Sand, White Pearl.
The Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR is powered by a 2151 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 190 bhp @ 3800 rpm and 442 Nm @ 1750-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Sorento's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs or the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹34.53 Lakhs - 37.71 Lakhs.
The Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Emergency Call Button and Parking Sensors.