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Kia Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
46.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kia Sorento Key Specs
Engine1598 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Sorento specs and features

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Prices

The Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR, equipped with a Smartstream 1.6L Turbo GDi Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹46.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Mileage

All variants of the Sorento offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Colours

The Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR is available in 6 colour options: Cityscape Green, Interstellar Grey, Midnight Black, Mineral Blue, Volcanic Sand, White Pearl.

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Engine and Transmission

The Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR is powered by a 1598 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 177 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Max Power), 64 bhp (Motor) and 265 Nm @ 1500-4500 rpm (Max Torque), 264 Nm (Engine) of torque.

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sorento's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs or the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹34.53 Lakhs - 37.71 Lakhs.

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Specs & Features

The Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Emergency Call Button, Parking Sensors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Kia Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Price

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹46.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,39,000
RTO
4,32,900
Insurance
1,87,206
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,59,606
EMI@1,00,153/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream 1.6L Turbo GDi Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
265 Nm @ 1500-4500 rpm (Max Torque), 264 Nm (Engine)
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Max Power), 64 bhp (Motor)
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1598 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (135/80R18)
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut & stabilizer
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4815 mm
Wheelbase
2820 mm
Height
1900 mm
Width
1785 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
67 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco/ Normal/ Sport
Drive Modes Count
3
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Low fuel level warning
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning + Auto Braking; Vehicle Detection (4-Wheeler & 2-Wheeler); Pedestrian Detection; Junction Turning Detection; Oncoming Vehicle Detection
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR EMI
EMI90,138 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
41,93,645
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
41,93,645
Interest Amount
12,14,622
Payable Amount
54,08,267

Kia Sorento other Variants

Sorento HTE 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹33.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
27,99,000
RTO
3,65,875
Insurance
1,39,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,04,764
EMI@71,032/mo
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Sorento HTE(O) 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹34.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
29,49,000
RTO
3,84,625
Insurance
1,45,173
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,79,298
EMI@74,784/mo
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Sorento HTE(O) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹35.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
30,99,000
RTO
3,38,900
Insurance
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FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,89,358
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Sorento HTK 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹38.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
32,49,000
RTO
4,35,125
Insurance
1,56,742
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,41,367
EMI@82,566/mo
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Sorento HTK 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹38.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,69,000
RTO
4,37,625
Insurance
1,57,513
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,64,638
EMI@83,066/mo
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Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹39.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,49,000
RTO
4,47,625
Insurance
1,60,598
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,57,723
EMI@85,067/mo
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Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹39.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,69,000
RTO
4,50,125
Insurance
1,61,370
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,80,995
EMI@85,567/mo
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Sorento HTK(A) Black Line 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹39.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,69,000
RTO
4,50,125
Insurance
1,61,370
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,80,995
EMI@85,567/mo
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Sorento HTK(A) Black Line 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹40.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
33,89,000
RTO
4,52,625
Insurance
1,62,141
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,04,266
EMI@86,067/mo
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Sorento HTK 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹39.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
33,99,000
RTO
3,68,900
Insurance
1,62,526
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,30,926
EMI@84,491/mo
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Sorento HTK 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹39.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,19,000
RTO
3,70,900
Insurance
1,63,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,53,698
EMI@84,980/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹40.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,99,000
RTO
3,78,900
Insurance
1,66,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,44,783
EMI@86,938/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTK(A) Black Line 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹40.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,19,000
RTO
3,80,900
Insurance
1,67,154
FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
40,67,554
EMI@87,428/mo
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Sorento HTK(A) 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹40.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,19,000
RTO
3,80,900
Insurance
1,67,154
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,67,554
EMI@87,428/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTK(A) Black Line 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹40.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,39,000
RTO
3,82,900
Insurance
1,67,925
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
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EMI@87,917/mo
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Sorento HTX AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹44.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,49,000
RTO
4,97,625
Insurance
1,76,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,23,148
EMI@95,071/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹44.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,69,000
RTO
5,00,125
Insurance
1,76,795
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,46,420
EMI@95,571/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹44.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,69,000
RTO
5,00,125
Insurance
1,76,795
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,46,420
EMI@95,571/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹44.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,69,000
RTO
5,00,125
Insurance
1,76,795
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,46,420
EMI@95,571/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹44.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,89,000
RTO
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Insurance
1,77,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,69,691
EMI@96,071/mo
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Sorento HTX (A) AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹45.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,49,000
RTO
5,10,125
Insurance
1,79,880
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,39,505
EMI@97,572/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹45.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
38,69,000
RTO
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Insurance
1,80,651
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,62,776
EMI@98,072/mo
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View breakup

Sorento HTE 2WD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,99,000
RTO
4,18,900
Insurance
1,81,808
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,00,208
EMI@96,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,99,000
RTO
4,18,900
Insurance
1,81,808
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,00,208
EMI@96,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹45.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,19,000
RTO
4,20,900
Insurance
1,82,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,22,979
EMI@97,216/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹45.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,19,000
RTO
4,20,900
Insurance
1,82,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,22,979
EMI@97,216/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹45.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,39,000
RTO
4,22,900
Insurance
1,83,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,45,750
EMI@97,706/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹46.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,99,000
RTO
4,28,900
Insurance
1,85,664
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,14,064
EMI@99,174/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 6 STR

₹46.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,19,000
RTO
4,30,900
Insurance
1,86,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,36,835
EMI@99,664/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sorento HTX (A) Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR

₹46.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,19,000
RTO
4,30,900
Insurance
1,86,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,36,835
EMI@99,664/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Sorento Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

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SorentovsFortuner
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SorentovsMU-X
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SorentovsMeridian
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