|Engine
|1598 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR, equipped with a Smartstream 1.6L Turbo GDi Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹45.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sorento offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR is available in 6 colour options: Cityscape Green, Interstellar Grey, Midnight Black, Mineral Blue, Volcanic Sand, White Pearl.
The Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR is powered by a 1598 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 177 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Max Power), 64 bhp (Motor) and 265 Nm @ 1500-4500 rpm (Max Torque), 264 Nm (Engine) of torque.
In the Sorento's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.76 Lakhs - 50.46 Lakhs or the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹34.53 Lakhs - 37.71 Lakhs.
The Sorento HTX Black Line AWD Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 1.6L Turbo Automatic (TC) 7 STR has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Emergency Call Button and Parking Sensors.