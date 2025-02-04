What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Churu? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Churu is Rs. 24.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Churu? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Churu amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Churu? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Churu is Rs. 38,286.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Churu? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Churu are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.