What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Jhunjhunu? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Jhunjhunu is Rs. 24.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Jhunjhunu? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Jhunjhunu amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Jhunjhunu? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Jhunjhunu is Rs. 38,286.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Jhunjhunu? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Jhunjhunu are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.