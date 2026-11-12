The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh, featuring a 115.07 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 730 km, is priced at ₹1.03 Crore (ex-showroom).
The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 730 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Whale Sea Blue, Harbour Grey, Cosmos Black, Arctic White.
The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh is powered by a 115.07 kWh battery pack that allows for 730 km of claimed range per charge. The motor makes 340 kW and 365 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh include the MG M9 EV priced ₹75.9 Lakhs and the Tesla Model Y priced between ₹59.89 Lakhs - 61.99 Lakhs.
The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh has Auto Crash Alert, Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Smart Drive Information, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Tow Away Alert.