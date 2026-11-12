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Denza D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.03 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh

D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh Prices

The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh, featuring a 115.07 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 730 km, is priced at ₹1.03 Crore (ex-showroom).

D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh Range

The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 730 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh Colours

The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Whale Sea Blue, Harbour Grey, Cosmos Black, Arctic White.

D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh Battery & Range

The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh is powered by a 115.07 kWh battery pack that allows for 730 km of claimed range per charge. The motor makes 340 kW and 365 Nm of torque.

D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh include the MG M9 EV priced ₹75.9 Lakhs and the Tesla Model Y priced between ₹59.89 Lakhs - 61.99 Lakhs.

D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh Specs & Features

The D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh has Auto Crash Alert, Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Smart Drive Information, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Tow Away Alert.

Denza D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh Price

D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh

₹1.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,00,000
RTO
9,54,000
Insurance
3,74,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,28,712
EMI@2,22,004/mo
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Denza D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Reservation charging system, 11 kW (3-phase) AC charging, Battery intelligent temperature control, Heat pump AC, Coordinated Regenerative Braking (CRBS), V2L external discharge
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
456 bhp
Battery Type
2nd Generation BYD Blade (LFP) Battery
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
115.07 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.5 seconds
Driving Range
730 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Motor Power
340 kW
Max Motor Performance
340 kW / 365 Nm

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235/60 R18
Wheels
18-inch Sculpted Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Electric Power Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Dual-Valve DiSus-C Intelligent Damping Suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Dual-Valve DiSus-C Intelligent Damping Suspension
Rear Tyres
235/60 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
689 Litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5250 mm
Wheelbase
3110 mm
Height
1900 mm
Kerb Weight
2915 kg
Width
1960 mm

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Location Based Services
Yes (4G Connectivity & Traffic Sign Recognition)
Phone app
Yes (Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Climate Control, Digital Key & NFC Key)
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
4-Way Manual Adjustment
Air Purifier
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
3D HD Transparent Surround-View System
Keyless Start/ Button Start
yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Count
4 Modes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Digital
Instrument Cluster
LCD
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Lower Body Side Accent Strips
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Motion Chrome Grille, Chrome Side Skirts & Rear Roof Spoiler
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-Accented Linked Door Handles (With Power Sliding Second-Row Doors)
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Power Tailgate with Memory Function
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
LED
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-Color Ambient Lighting
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mobile Hotspot, 4G Connectivity, App Ecosystem
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Connectivity & Bluetooth Digital Key
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
15.6 inches
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inches
USB Compatibility
6 USB Ports: Type-A + Type-C
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Dual Front, Front Side, 2nd-Row Side, Front Center, Full-Length Side Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4-Way Power Adjustment & 40:60 Split Folding Seatbacks
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10-Way Power Adjustment, Power-Adjustable Leg Rest, Memory & Boss Mode
Split Third Row Seat
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Leather Upholstery, Knitted Fabric Headliner, Multi-Color Ambient Lighting, 3 Earth-Toned Themes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
3-Seater Bench (40:60 Split Folding with 4-Way Power Adjustment)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8-Way Power Adjustment, 4-Way Lumbar Support & Memory Function
Split Rear Seat
2nd Row: Individual Captain Seats | 3rd Row: 40:60 Split Folding Seatbacks
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Interior Colours
3 Themes: Black, Black + Brown, Black + Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
2nd Row: Zero-Gravity Captain Seats (10-Way Power, 10-Point Massage, Leg Rest) | 3rd Row: 3-Seater Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8-Way Power Adjustment, 4-Way Lumbar Support & Boss Mode Control from 2nd Row
Denza D9 Advanced AWD 2WD 103.6 kWh EMI
EMI1,99,804 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
92,95,840
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
92,95,840
Interest Amount
26,92,392
Payable Amount
1,19,88,232

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