BMW i5 on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 1.32 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW i5 on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 1.32 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW i5 dealers and showrooms in Vadodara for best offers. BMW i5 on road price breakup in Vadodara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BMW i5 M60 xDrive ₹ 1.32 Crore