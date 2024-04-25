BMW i5 on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 1.34 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW i5 on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 1.34 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW i5 dealers and showrooms in Ranchi for best offers. BMW i5 on road price breakup in Ranchi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BMW i5 M60 xDrive ₹ 1.34 Crore