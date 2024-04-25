HT Auto
BMW i5 On Road Price in Coimbatore

1.2 Cr*
Coimbatore
i5 Price in Coimbatore

BMW i5 on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 1.25 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW i5 M60 xDrive₹ 1.25 Crore
BMW i5 Variant Wise Price List in Coimbatore

M60 xDrive
₹1.25 Crore*On-Road Price
83.9 KWh
230 Kmph
1,19,50,000
RTO
51,500
Insurance
4,87,971
1,24,89,971
EMI@2,68,458/mo
BMW i5 News

The BMW i5 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India
All-electric BMW i5 launched in India, priced at 1.20 crore
25 Apr 2024
The BMW i5 M60 xDrive boasts of 600 bhp and 820 Nm of torque with a promised 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.8 seconds and a range of up to 516 km on a single charge
BMW India opens pre-bookings for i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan. Check details
4 Apr 2024
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
The 2024 BMW 5 Series arrives with the all-new i5 bringing electric powertrain to the popular luxury sedan
New generation BMW 5 Series, i5 EV make global debut with new styling, more tech
24 May 2023
BMW i5 electric sedan has been leaked in social media ahead of May 24 global debut.
BMW i5 electric sedan leaked ahead of global debut
23 May 2023
 BMW i5 News

BMW Videos

Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of ₹96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
