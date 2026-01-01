The e-tron 55 Technology, featuring a 95 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 484 km, is priced at ₹1.30 Crore (ex-showroom).
The e-tron 55 Technology delivers a claimed single-charge range of 484 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The e-tron 55 Technology is available in 8 colour options: Galaxy Blue Metallic, Typhoon Gray Metallic, Catalunya Red Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.
The e-tron 55 Technology is powered by a 95 kWh battery pack that allows for 484 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 300 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the e-tron 55 Technology include the Audi Q8 e-tron priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.27 Cr and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr.
The e-tron 55 Technology has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.