Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTVSXOn Road Price in Amreli

TVS X On Road Price in Amreli

1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
2.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Amreli
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

X Price in Amreli

TVS X on road price in Amreli starts from Rs. 2.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS X STD₹ 2.50 Lakhs
...Read More

TVS X Variant Wise Price List in Amreli

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
105 Kmph
140 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,990
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Amreli)
2,49,990
EMI@5,373/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

TVS X Alternatives

UPCOMING
Yamaha Neo's

Yamaha Neo's

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Neo's details
View similar Bikes

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

News

Tesla has issued its second major recall in United States this month. Over 1.20 lakh units of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles have been recalled in the latest development.
Tesla recalls 1.20 lakh Model S, Model X EVs in US, its second biggest recall within a month
22 Dec 2023
Deliveries of the new Ola S1 X+ have commenced across the country with a flat discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 for a limited period
Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India, rivals Okinawa PraisePro
9 Dec 2023
Ola Electric has announced benefits on warranty and other discounts in December for its customers.
After slashing S1 X+ price, Ola Electric offers more benefits for its customers in December
8 Dec 2023
Ola S1 X+ is the top-end version of the S1 X electric scooter.
Ola S1 X+ electric scooter price reduced by 20,000 for limited time. Check new price
2 Dec 2023
Bajaj dispatched 8,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 in Q2 FY2024 (July - September) and expects demand to more than double at 18,000 units in Q3
Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph 400 Twins in Q3 FY2024, expand production to 10,000 per month: Rajiv Bajaj
29 Nov 2023
View all
  News

TVS X Videos

TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

  • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
  • TVS iQube Electric

    • TVS iQube Electric

    ₹1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs
  • Bajaj Chetak

    • Bajaj Chetak

    ₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
  • Ather Energy 450x

    • Ather Energy 450x

    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
  • Vida V1

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs
  • PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    • View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    11.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    4.65 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details