Hero Glamour X 125 vs rivals: Price and specifications compared

Hero MotoCorp has added fresh ammunition to the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment with the launch of the new Glamour X 125. Positi one d in one of the most competitive categories, the bike takes on some heavyweights, the Honda SP 125 , TVS Raider 125, and the Bajaj Pulsar 125 . For buyers, the choice in this space is no longer just about affordability, but also about styling, features, and fuel efficiency. Here’s how the latest Glamour stacks up against its closest rivals.

Hero Glamour X vs Honda SP 125 vs TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price Comparison

Hero Glamour X 125 starts at ₹89,999 for the drum variant and ₹99,999 for the disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). That pricing immediately puts it in the mid-range, far from budget but significantly cheaper than more premium 150cc bikes.

Honda SP 125 is placed just above the Hero counterpart. Prices begin from ₹93,247 for the base STD model, climbing up to around ₹1.03 lakh for the Anniversary Edition. In short, Hero edges Honda on price, but only by a few thousand.

TVS Raider 125 goes one step higher in pricing, ranging from ₹87,375 at the very base, but realistically, most popular variants orbit ₹90,000 ₹1.03 lakh. The top-end models push well past the ₹1 lakh mark.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the most accessible. Depending on variant, ex-showroom pricing lies between ₹85,178 to ₹94,451, inching close to Hero’s pricing only in the top trims. Hero positions the Glamour X as a value-leaning commuter with tech-first features, affordable than other models in the segment.

Hero Glamour X vs Honda SP 125 vs TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Specs

On paper, all four bikes hover around the same 124 cc mark, but each takes a slightly different path in how that power is delivered. The Hero Glamour X 125 runs a 124.7 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero leans on its i3S idle start-stop system to deliver the efficiency gains that have always been central to the Glamour badge. The Honda SP 125, with its 123.9 cc engine, delivers 10.8 bhp and 10.9 Nm, also with a 5-speed transmission. True to Honda form, refinement and fuel efficiency are the main hooks, making it a reliable all-rounder.

The TVS Raider 125, by contrast, has been built to stand out. Its 124.8 cc air- and oil-cooled engine is good for 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm, which puts it at the top end of this set in terms of outright performance. Add to that a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and even riding modes, and the Raider clearly wants to be the choice of younger riders who want more than just a commuter.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 takes a slightly different route. With its 124.4 cc engine producing 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm, it offers the strongest bhp figure here, carrying the sporty DNA of the Pulsar family into the 125 cc entry point. It may not have the features of the Raider, but for those who want a bit of sportiness at a lower cost, the Pulsar remains a familiar badge to lean on.

