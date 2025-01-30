TVS X performance e-scooter deliveries begin in India over a year after launch

The TVS X was launched in India in 2023 and the automaker finally commenced deliveries of the new premium electric scooter. The first examples of the TVS X were delivered to customers in December 2024 in Bengaluru, and the company plans to expand deliveries in other cities in a phased manner. The TVS X arrived in 2023 as the brand’s flagship electric scooter carrying a hefty price tag of ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS X: What is it?

The TVS X is arguably the two-wheeler maker’s boldest offering yet sporting a radical styling. Based on the Creon concept, much of the sharp lines and premium design were retained with the production version, which gives it a significant edge over everything else in the electric scooter segment.

TVS X Nacht Fury Concept showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo

The TVS X is built on the Xleton platform and underpinned by the aluminium twin-spar frame. The model features telescopic forks up front and an offset monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 220 mm front disc and a 195 mm rear disc. The performance electric scooter gets single-channel ABS as standard.

TVS X Features

The big feature of the TVS X is the 10.25-inch TFT display that integrates Android Auto compatibility. The TFT screen is also tilt-adjustable and comes with a host of features including the NavPro onboard navigation system, games, live video streaming and browsing, and more. The electric scooter also comes with cruise control and an anti-theft alarm.

TVS X Specifications

Powering the X is the same 4.4 kWh battery promising a range of 140 km (IDC) on a single charge. The performance electric scooter packs an 11 kW (14.7 bhp) electric motor that can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph. The model comes with three riding modes - Xtealth, Xtride, and Xtonic. The company claims a charging time of 4 hours and 30 minutes from 0-80 per cent.

The TVS X was the most expensive electric scooter when it first went on sale in 2023. The model has now been beaten by the BMW CE 02, which costs nearly twice as much. There’s the BMW CE 04 as well with a substantially higher price tag. Notably, the CE 02 is built by TVS in India for BMW Motorrad as part of the partnership between both companies.

