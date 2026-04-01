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TVS Orbiter On Road Price in Barshi

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88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Orbiter Price in

TVS Orbiter on road price in Barshi starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest TVS Orbiter dealers and showrooms in Barshi for best offers. Orbiter on road price breakup in Barshi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Orbiter is mainly compared to PURE EV ETrance Neo price in Barshi (Rs. 79,699), Evtric Ride price in Barshi (Rs. 94,733) and Enigma Crink V1 price in Barshi (Rs. 96,835).
Variants On-Road Price

TVS Orbiter Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
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Transmission:
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No variant available for selected city

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TVS Orbiter Alternatives

PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
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Evtric Ride

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94,733 - 98,100
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Enigma Crink V1

Enigma Crink V1

96,835
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TVS Orbiter User Reviews & Ratings

3.7
97 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
11
3 & aboverating star
27
4 & aboverating star
42
5 ratingrating star
17
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User Reviews

Great Value for Money with Excellent Mileage
Nice scooter with good mileage. It looks great, and the price is also very reasonable for purchase. The color options are excellent—I like it very much.
By: Shafeeullah (Apr 1, 2026)
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Perfect Electric Scooter for City Commutes
The Orbiter-style design looks amazing. What I liked the most is the riding comfort—it’s truly superb. The range delivers exactly what it promises. The Bluetooth connectivity is very useful and keeps me informed about everything I need. It feels smooth on the road and is light on the pocket. A highly recommended vehicle for city rides
By: R K (Dec 17, 2025)
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Stylish and Smart Commuter
The scooter looks funky and stylish, with a decent riding range for city use. Definitely worth buying.
By: Rakesh (Oct 15, 2025)
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TVS Orbiter Related News

The TVS Orbiter is offered in two variants with different battery sizes and pricing
5 things to know before buying the TVS Orbiter
23 Mar 2026
TVS Orbiter V1 electric scooter launched with a battery subscription model as an option.
TVS Orbiter V1 launched at 84,500, BaaS option available at 49,999
12 Mar 2026
In person, the Orbiter is one nice looking electric scooter.
TVS Orbiter test track review: Can it be your first electric scooter?
19 Sept 2025
The TVS Orbiter has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,900, meanwhile, the Ola S1X starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,799.
TVS Orbiter vs Ola S1X: Price, specifications and features compared
10 Sept 2025
At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,900 (ex-showroom), the TVS Orbiter undercuts much of the competition and sits well below the Rizta’s <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.08 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.47 lakh range.
TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta: Which electric scooter offers better value
1 Sept 2025
View all
 TVS Orbiter Related News

TVS Videos

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12 Mar 2025
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
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The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
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The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
27 Sept 2024
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