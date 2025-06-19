Speed T4PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Triumph Speed T4 Front Right View
View all Images

TRIUMPH Speed T4

Launched in Sept 2024

₹1.99 - 2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed T4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 334.0 cc

Speed T4: 398.15 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 34.12 kmpl

Speed T4: 30 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.37 ps

Speed T4: 31.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 148.0 kmph

Speed T4: 135.0 kmph

Triumph Speed T4 Latest Update

Latest News:

18 Jun 2025:Triumph Motorcycles India introduces the Baja Orange color for the Speed T4, priced at ₹2.05 lakh.
Latest Updates on Triumph Speed T4

The Triumph Speed T4 has taken the motorcycle market by storm with its impressive combination of style, performance, and affordability. Recently launched, this striking machine offers a retro-modern vibe while competing fiercely in the 350-500 cc segment. One of the most notable highlights has been the price reduction of 18,000, bringing the ex-showroom price down to a remarkable 1.99 lakh. This discount reflects Triumph's commitment to providing value, especially so soon after the model’s launch. With a powerful engine tuned for low-end torque and an aesthetically pleasing design, the Speed T4 stands out among competitors like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350RS. After a recent review, it’s clear that the Speed T4 blends performance with elegance, making it an enticing option for motorcycle enthusiasts. 

Triumph Speed T4 Price

The Triumph Speed T4 is competitively priced at 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This price tag positions it as an attractive option within its category, especially considering the features and performance it offers.

Triumph Speed T4 Launch Date

Triumph Motorcycles launched the Speed T4 on September 17, 2024. The motorcycle was later updated for the 2025 model year with a range of new colour options and a price cut. 

Triumph Speed T4 Variants

Currently, the Triumph Speed T4 is available in one main variant: the Standard (STD) variant. Priced at around 198,999, this model is positioned to offer core features that are in line with the expectations of modern motorcyclists. Although there are no additional variants available yet, the standard model includes a comprehensive suite of features that meet various riding needs. As Triumph continues to assess the market response, it’s possible that more variants may be introduced in the future, enabling consumers to choose based on their preferences for features or styling.

Triumph Speed T4 Design 

The Triumph Speed T4 showcases an elegant retro-modern design, reminiscent of its sibling, the Speed 400, yet with distinct design elements that set it apart. Its aesthetics are characterized by a sleek fuel tank adorned with creative graphics, stylish bar-end mirrors, and a well-revised seat for rider comfort. Visually, the Speed T4 features an eye-catching headlamp and tail lamp design that integrates seamlessly without sacrificing modern functionality. The motorcycle also boasts blacked-out front forks, diverging from the golden-coloured forks seen on the Speed 400, contributing to its unique personality. Additional standout features include 17-inch alloy wheels that not only enhance its looks but also improve handling and performance on the road. The overall design is crafted to appeal to riders who appreciate a touch of nostalgia blended with modern performance capabilities.

Triumph Speed T4 Features

The Triumph Speed T4 is tailored for both comfort and technology. It features a semi-digital instrument cluster that provides essential riding information clearly and efficiently. The seating arrangement ensures a comfortable riding posture, suitable for short and long commutes. The motorcycle is equipped with all-LED lighting and gets new elements such as an altered fuel tank with revised graphics, a revised seat, new bar-end mirrors, and more. 

Triumph Speed T4 Engine and Specifications

The Triumph Speed T4 is powered by a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit churns out 30.6 bhp and 36Nm of peak torque. Tuned for lower-end torque, Triumph says that the motor is able to achieve 85 per cent of the torque at 2,500 rpm. 

Cycle parts include 43 mm telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The Speed T4 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes. 

Triumph Speed T4 Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Triumph Speed T4 is 30 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, the Triumph Speed T4 does not hold back. Equipped with dual-channel ABS and powerful braking systems featuring a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, this motorcycle ensures enhanced braking stability and performance under various riding conditions.Additionally, the robust build quality contributes to rider safety, reassuring both novice and experienced bikers alike. 

Triumph Speed T4 Variants
Triumph Speed T4 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
Speed T4 STD₹1.99 Lakhs*
398.15 cc
135 kmph
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White₹2.03 Lakhs*
398.15 cc
135 kmph
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Triumph Speed T4 Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

The Triumph Speed 400 set new records of pricing and quality when it arrived last year as the brand’s most accessible motorcycle globally. Built in partnership with Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 has been well-accepted as a neo-retro roadster with its free-revving motor, fantastic fit and finish and fun chassis. However, we now have a third iteration of the Triumph 400 platform in the form of the new Speed T4. This is Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle now but promises not to be just a “cost-cut” version of the Speed 400 but to have a different character to suit the needs of a certain customer base. We sampled the new Triumph Speed T4 in Pune recently to tell you if this is indeed a different motorcycle or a more affordable option of the Speed 400.

Triumph Speed T4 Images

13 images
Triumph Speed T4 Colours

Triumph Speed T4 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Baja orange
Caspian blue and pearl metallic white
Lava red gloss and pearl metallic white
Phantom black and storm grey
Phantom black and pearl metallic white

Triumph Speed T4 Specifications and Features

Max Power31 PS
Body TypeRoadster Bikes
Max Torque36 Nm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine398.15 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed135 kmph
Triumph Speed T4 comparison with similar bikes

Triumph Speed T4
Honda CB350RS
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
TVS Ronin
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹2.15 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹2 Lakhs*
Power
31 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
29 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
-
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
29.40 Nm
Torque
19.93 Nm
Torque
-
Engine
398.15 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
225.9 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Speed T4 EMI

