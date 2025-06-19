Latest Updates on Triumph Speed T4

The Triumph Speed T4 has taken the motorcycle market by storm with its impressive combination of style, performance, and affordability. Recently launched, this striking machine offers a retro-modern vibe while competing fiercely in the 350-500 cc segment. One of the most notable highlights has been the price reduction of ₹18,000, bringing the ex-showroom price down to a remarkable ₹1.99 lakh. This discount reflects Triumph's commitment to providing value, especially so soon after the model’s launch. With a powerful engine tuned for low-end torque and an aesthetically pleasing design, the Speed T4 stands out among competitors like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350RS. After a recent review, it’s clear that the Speed T4 blends performance with elegance, making it an enticing option for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Triumph Speed T4 Price

The Triumph Speed T4 is competitively priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This price tag positions it as an attractive option within its category, especially considering the features and performance it offers.

Triumph Speed T4 Launch Date

Triumph Motorcycles launched the Speed T4 on September 17, 2024. The motorcycle was later updated for the 2025 model year with a range of new colour options and a price cut.

Triumph Speed T4 Variants

Currently, the Triumph Speed T4 is available in one main variant: the Standard (STD) variant. Priced at around ₹198,999, this model is positioned to offer core features that are in line with the expectations of modern motorcyclists. Although there are no additional variants available yet, the standard model includes a comprehensive suite of features that meet various riding needs. As Triumph continues to assess the market response, it’s possible that more variants may be introduced in the future, enabling consumers to choose based on their preferences for features or styling.

Triumph Speed T4 Design

The Triumph Speed T4 showcases an elegant retro-modern design, reminiscent of its sibling, the Speed 400, yet with distinct design elements that set it apart. Its aesthetics are characterized by a sleek fuel tank adorned with creative graphics, stylish bar-end mirrors, and a well-revised seat for rider comfort. Visually, the Speed T4 features an eye-catching headlamp and tail lamp design that integrates seamlessly without sacrificing modern functionality. The motorcycle also boasts blacked-out front forks, diverging from the golden-coloured forks seen on the Speed 400, contributing to its unique personality. Additional standout features include 17-inch alloy wheels that not only enhance its looks but also improve handling and performance on the road. The overall design is crafted to appeal to riders who appreciate a touch of nostalgia blended with modern performance capabilities.

Triumph Speed T4 Features

The Triumph Speed T4 is tailored for both comfort and technology. It features a semi-digital instrument cluster that provides essential riding information clearly and efficiently. The seating arrangement ensures a comfortable riding posture, suitable for short and long commutes. The motorcycle is equipped with all-LED lighting and gets new elements such as an altered fuel tank with revised graphics, a revised seat, new bar-end mirrors, and more.

Triumph Speed T4 Engine and Specifications

The Triumph Speed T4 is powered by a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit churns out 30.6 bhp and 36Nm of peak torque. Tuned for lower-end torque, Triumph says that the motor is able to achieve 85 per cent of the torque at 2,500 rpm.

Cycle parts include 43 mm telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The Speed T4 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes.

Triumph Speed T4 Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Triumph Speed T4 is 30 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, the Triumph Speed T4 does not hold back. Equipped with dual-channel ABS and powerful braking systems featuring a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, this motorcycle ensures enhanced braking stability and performance under various riding conditions.Additionally, the robust build quality contributes to rider safety, reassuring both novice and experienced bikers alike.