5 seven-seater SUVs I would buy in India for long weekend trips with family

Road trips are especially fun when a car can accommodate more than five people. More people are equal to more stories, which often are a conversation starter when the road trips get longer and topics to talk about get thinner. Here are 5 seven-seater SUVs I would buy in India for a long weekend trip with family:

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.12-15.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Scorpio N has quickly become a crowd favourite, owing to its space, affordability, and 4x4 options. The Mahindra Scorpio N gets a seven-seater variant along with 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted territories with their family. Additionally, it is powered by a 2L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm of peak torque, and 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm of peak torque, respectively. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.49 lakh.

2 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Fortuner is a statement in itself, as the SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Additionally, it is available as a seven-seater SUV. Moreover, it has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.16 lakh.

3 Isuzu MU-X Engine 1,898 cc Mileage 13.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, it offers seating for seven people. Moreover, it has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.53 lakh.

4 Skoda Kodiaq Engine 1,984 cc Mileage 14.86 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from the Czech automaker. It is one of the most reliable SUVs in the price point and boasts AWD. Notably, the Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The seven-seater variant of the SUV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹44.99 lakh. Not only that, but there is a seven-seater variant available, easily accommodating elders and children in the car.

5 Jeep Meridian Engine 1,956 cc Mileage 15-16 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The seven-seater three-row SUV from American automaker Jeep is a massively underrated proposition in the premium SUV space. Powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission, it is equipped with 4x2 and 4x4 options. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.33 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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