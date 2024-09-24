HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesTriumphSpeed T4On Road Price in Gurgaon

Triumph Speed T4 On Road Price in Gurgaon

Triumph Speed T4 Right Side View
1/9
Triumph Speed T4 Engine
2/9
Triumph Speed T4 Exhaust View
3/9
Triumph Speed T4 Front Mudguard And Suspension
4/9
Triumph Speed T4 Front Tyre View
5/9
Triumph Speed T4 Fuel Tank
View all Images
6/9
2.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gurgaon
Speed T4 Price in Gurgaon

Triumph Speed T4 on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 2.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Speed T4 STD₹ 2.55 Lakhs
Read More

Triumph Speed T4 Variant Wise Price List in Gurgaon

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
398.15 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,000
RTO
17,360
Insurance
21,000
On-Road Price in Gurgaon
2,55,360
EMI@5,489/mo
Triumph Speed T4 News

The Triumph Speed T4 becomes the entry point to the company's 400cc lineup. It is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Which bike to go for
24 Sept 2024
The Speed T4 has been named as the Speed 400's successor by the manufacturer. However, it does not get any incremental changes over its predecessor in terms of numbers but rather gets a detuned-spec engine.
Triumph launches the Speed T4: Here are key things to know about the modern classic motorcycle
19 Sept 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 is a more rugged and mild off-road ready bike whereas the Triumph Speed 400 is meant more for the highways and pavements.
Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerilla 450: Which roadster to pick?
22 Sept 2024
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now available in a total of six black colour options
Auto recap, September 19: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets new colour, BMW X7 Signature edition launched
20 Sept 2024
The new Triumph T4 motorcycle gets elements like an altered fuel tank with graphics, a revised seat, new bar-end mirrors and more.
Triumph T4 vs Triumph 400: Here are the key differences
20 Sept 2024
View all
 Triumph Speed T4 News

Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
View all
 

