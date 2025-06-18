Triumph Speed T4 gets new Baja Orange colour, priced at 2.05 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced a new colour option on the Speed T4. The Triumph Speed T4 is now available with the Baja Orange paint scheme and is priced at ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The new colour option brings a brighter hue to the machine finished in orange and grey on the fuel tank, divided by a white stripe. The other parts of the bike remain the same.

The Triumph Speed T4 will now be available in five colours with the addition of Baja Orange.

Triumph Speed T4 Colours

The Triumph Speed T4 will now be available in five colours with the addition of Baja Orange. The other shades, including Caspian Blue with Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss with Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black with Pearl Metallic White, and Phantom Black with Storm Grey, continue to remain on sale.

Triumph Speed T4 Specifications

The Triumph Speed T4 went on sale last year and is the more affordable and torque-friendly alternative to the Speed 400. The bike comes with a 398 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, and disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Speed T4 comes with the same semi-digital cluster as the Speed 400. The swaps several aluminium bits for steel parts. The Triumpp Speed T4 competes against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Hero Mavrick 440 in the segment.

