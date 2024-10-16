Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Udaipur starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Udaipur starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Udaipur for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Udaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Udaipur, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Udaipur and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Udaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price