Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Chittorgarh for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Chittorgarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Chittorgarh, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Chittorgarh and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Chittorgarh.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price