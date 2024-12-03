What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kharagpur? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Kharagpur is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kharagpur? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Kharagpur amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kharagpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kharagpur is Rs. 7,921.