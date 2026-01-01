hamburger icon
Roadster ProPriceRangeSpecifications
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Left View
1/9
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Front Left View
2/9
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Rear View
3/9
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Rear Right View
4/9
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Rear Left View
5/9
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Front Right View
View all Images
6/9

Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Roadster Pro 8 kWh

Roadster Pro 8 kWh Prices

The Roadster Pro 8 kWh, is priced at ₹2.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Roadster Pro 8 kWh Range

The Roadster Pro 8 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Roadster Pro 8 kWh Colours

The Roadster Pro 8 kWh is available in 1 colour option: Pro.

Roadster Pro 8 kWh Battery & Range

Roadster Pro 8 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Roadster Pro 8 kWh include the Ola Electric Roadster X+ priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.9 Lakhs.

Roadster Pro 8 kWh Specs & Features

The Roadster Pro 8 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Passenger Footrest.

Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh Price

Roadster Pro 8 kWh

₹2.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,999
Insurance
16,419
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,418
EMI@4,652/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.2s
Range
316 km
Max Speed
154 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
52 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
USD

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Hyper | Sport | Normal | Eco, Krutrim Voice Assistant, Park Assist, Group Navigation, DIY Mode, Tamper Alert, Advance Driver Assistance Systems
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
10 Inch TFT, Touchscreen

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ola Electric Roadster Pro 8 kWh EMI
EMI4,186 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,94,776
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,94,776
Interest Amount
56,414
Payable Amount
2,51,190

Ola Electric Roadster Pro other Variants

Roadster Pro 16 kWh

₹2.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,999
Insurance
17,311
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,67,310
EMI@5,746/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ola Electric Roadster Pro Alternatives

Ola Electric Roadster X+

Ola Electric Roadster X+

1.3 - 1.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster ProvsRoadster X+

Popular Roadster Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.99 - 17.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scout Bobber Price in Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric Roadster

1.05 - 1.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster Price in Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster X

Ola Electric Roadster X

99,999 - 1.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster X Price in Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster X+

Ola Electric Roadster X+

1.3 - 1.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster X+ Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.39 - 2.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Guerrilla 450 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Roadster Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ola Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details