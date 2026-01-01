The Roadster Pro 8 kWh, is priced at ₹2.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Roadster Pro 8 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Roadster Pro 8 kWh is available in 1 colour option: Pro.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Roadster Pro 8 kWh include the Ola Electric Roadster X+ priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.9 Lakhs.
The Roadster Pro 8 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Passenger Footrest.