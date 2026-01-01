hamburger icon
Rorr EZ SigmaPriceRangeSpecifications
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Front Left View
1/18
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Front Right View
2/18
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Left View
3/18
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Rear Left View
4/18
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Rear Right View
5/18
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Rear View
View all Images
6/18

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh Prices

The Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh, is priced at ₹1.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh Range

The Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh Colours

The Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Electric Red, Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Photon White.

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh Battery & Range

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh include the Hop Electric OXO priced between ₹1.28 Lakhs - 1.61 Lakhs and the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs.

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh Specs & Features

The Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh Price

Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh

₹1.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,000
RTO
10,160
Insurance
19,831
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,56,991
EMI@3,374/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2101 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1433 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
143 kg
Height
1260 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s
Range
140 km
Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
7.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
37 mm Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
MonoShock 7 step adjustable

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport I Normal I Eco
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Driver Alert System(DAS), Seat Length - 560 mm, Highest Water Wading - 230 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
1 Hours 20 Minutes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh EMI
EMI3,037 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,41,291
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,41,291
Interest Amount
40,923
Payable Amount
1,82,214

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma other Variants

Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4 kWh

₹1.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,000
RTO
10,960
Insurance
19,988
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,67,948
EMI@3,610/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Alternatives

Hop Electric OXO

Hop Electric OXO

1.28 - 1.61 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rorr EZ SigmavsOXO
PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rorr EZ SigmavsEcoDryft
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rorr EZ SigmavsRV BlazeX
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rorr EZ SigmavsTexa
Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

1.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rorr EZ SigmavsMX3
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rorr EZ SigmavseTryst 350

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Oben Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Oben Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details