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OBEN Rorr EZ Sigma Mileage

₹1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2575
4.4
8
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Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 3.4-4.4 kWh offers a range of 140-175 km.
Battery CapacityRange
3.4-4.4 kWh140-175 km

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Variants Wise Mileage

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma price starts at ₹ 1.27 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.37 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Oben Rorr EZ Sigma comes in 2 variants. Oben Rorr EZ Sigma's top variant is 4.4 kWh.
2 Variants Available
Rorr EZ Sigma 3.4 kWh
140 km Range (Company Claimed)
95 kmph
₹1.27 Lakhs*
Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4 kWh
175 km Range (Company Claimed)
95 kmph
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
Range: 106-171 km
Check OffersEcoDryft RangeRorr EZ SigmavsEcoDryft
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
Range: 150 km
Check OffersRV BlazeX RangeRorr EZ SigmavsRV BlazeX
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.5 Lakhs
Range: 111-171 km
Check OfferseTryst 350 RangeRorr EZ SigmavseTryst 350
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Range: 100-160 km
Check OffersRV1 RangeRorr EZ SigmavsRV1
Hop Electric OXO

Hop Electric OXO

1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs
Range: 120-150 km
Check OffersOXO RangeRorr EZ SigmavsOXO
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
Range: 120-130 km
Check OffersTexa RangeRorr EZ SigmavsTexa

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Visual Comparison

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Oben Rorr EZ Sigma User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Real Ownership Experience
I have been using this bike for the last 3 months, and my experience has been excellent so far. I have ridden over 5,500 km, and the service and support team has been very responsive. Compared to other EV services in India, this one has been great till now.The range anxiety in EVs will take time to get comfortable with, but we kinda get used to it while driving within the city for a month or so. been enjoying the HAVOC mode and its initial pickup. I recommend that people using this to drive every day around 100-140 km, nothing more than that. would save a lot of money after switching to Sigma
By: Vishwa (Oct 27, 2025)
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Best drifting bike
Mileage is very good, looks are also nice, not too costly, and it has excellent pickup. I suggest this bike as the best.
By: Ruzef (Aug 13, 2025)
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