Real Ownership Experience

I have been using this bike for the last 3 months, and my experience has been excellent so far. I have ridden over 5,500 km, and the service and support team has been very responsive. Compared to other EV services in India, this one has been great till now.The range anxiety in EVs will take time to get comfortable with, but we kinda get used to it while driving within the city for a month or so. been enjoying the HAVOC mode and its initial pickup. I recommend that people using this to drive every day around 100-140 km, nothing more than that. would save a lot of money after switching to Sigma

By: Vishwa ( Oct 27, 2025 )