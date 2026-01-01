The Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4 kWh, is priced at ₹1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Electric Red, Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Photon White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4 kWh include the Hop Electric OXO priced between ₹1.28 Lakhs - 1.61 Lakhs and the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs.
The Rorr EZ Sigma 4.4 kWh has Charging at Home, Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.