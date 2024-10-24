HT Auto

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S On Road Price in Bellary

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Front Right View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Headlight View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Rear Tyre View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Seat View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Speedometer View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Windshield View
22.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bellary
1290 Super Adventure S Price in Bellary

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S on road price in Bellary starts from Rs. 25.32 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S STD₹ 25.32 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Variant Wise Price List in Bellary

STD

₹25.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1301 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,73,900
RTO
1,93,912
Insurance
63,763
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bellary)
25,31,575
EMI@54,413/mo
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Alternatives

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Tuareg 660 Price in Bellary
BMW R 1300 GS

BMW R 1300 GS

20.95 Lakhs
R 1300 GS Price in Bellary

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S News

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and 1390 Super Duke R are high-end models that the brand offers in the global market.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open
24 Oct 2024
The 1290 Super Adventure retains its styling and engine.
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S revealed globally: Will it come to India?
18 Dec 2022
KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Endure R will be launched in India in January 2025 as the first two models of the brand's 390 Adventure portfolio.
KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin in India, launch next month
12 Dec 2024
KTM will be divesting its stake in MV Agusta, months after increasing its to 50.1 per cent in the Italian performance motorcycle maker as part of the restructuring process
KTM to withdraw stake in MV Agusta plan months after acquisition as bankruptcy looms
11 Dec 2024
KTM has unveiled two India-bound motorcycles - the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R - at the India Bike Week 2024 in Goa on December 6.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure S, Enduro R to launch in January. Here are five key highlights you should know
8 Dec 2024
 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S News

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Videos

The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
KTM has launched the 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle in India as the successor to the 1290 Super Duke motorcycle.. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.96 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive KTM motorcycle one can to buy in India.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle launched in India: Price, features, engine, performance explained
15 Nov 2024
Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.80 lakh, the KTM 890 Adventure R will take on rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 900 GS. The 890 Duke R will rival the Triumph Street Triple RS and Ducati Monster SP bikes.
KTM launches 890 Duke R and Adventure R motorcycles in India: First look
14 Nov 2024
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S FAQs

The on-road price of KTM 1290 Super Adventure S STD in Bellary is Rs. 25.32 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S STD in Bellary amount to Rs. 1.94 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S in Bellary is Rs. 51,331.
The insurance charges for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S STD in Bellary are Rs. 63,763, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

