KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Headlight View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Rear Tyre View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Seat View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Speedometer View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Windshield View
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specifications

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S starting price is Rs. 22,73,900 in India. KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1301 cc engine. KTM 1290 Super Adventure S mileage is 17.5 kmpl.
22.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specs

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with 1301 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 1290 Super Adventure S starts at Rs. 22.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 1290

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
250 kg
Fuel Capacity
23 L
Saddle Height
869 mm
Ground Clearance
223 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
267 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
402.5 km
Max Speed
225 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
158 bhp @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
71 mm
Max Torque
138 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1301 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder, 4-stroke, V 75
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Pasc slipper clutch, hydraulically-operated
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
108 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular Space Frame
Rear Suspension
WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS/Compression (high and low speed), rebound, hydraulic preload, 220 mm
Front Suspension
WP XPLOR Upside-Down 48 mm/Compression, rebound, preload, 220 mm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Ride-by-Wire, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC), 7-inch TFT Display
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S News

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and 1390 Super Duke R are high-end models that the brand offers in the global market.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open
24 Oct 2024
The 1290 Super Adventure retains its styling and engine.
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S revealed globally: Will it come to India?
18 Dec 2022
2024 KTM 250 Duke is offered in three colour options - Electric Orange, Ceramic White and Atlantic Blue.
2024 KTM 250 Duke gets year end discounts, now priced at Rs..
2 Dec 2024
The KTM 890 Adventure R has been revised for 2025 with updates to its graphics and bodywork and will be available from December 2024.
2025 KTM 890 Adventure R breaks cover globally with updates and Dakar-inspired design
29 Nov 2024
KTM 890 Duke R is a naked streetfighter that competes with some of the major premium middleweight category motorcycles in India, including Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.
KTM 890 Duke R vs Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: Which big bike should you pick
24 Nov 2024
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Variants & Price List

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S price starts at ₹ 22.74 Lakhs .

STD
22.74 Lakhs*
1301 cc
158 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

