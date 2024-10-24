What is the on-road price of KTM 1290 Super Adventure S in Agra? The on-road price of KTM 1290 Super Adventure S STD in Agra is Rs. 25.32 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S in Agra? The RTO charges for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S STD in Agra amount to Rs. 1.94 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S in Agra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S in Agra is Rs. 51,331.